Shimla: In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is set to introduce Zero Hour, a concept modelled after the Parliament, for the first time in its history. This initiative, announced by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, will provide a dedicated half-hour period where MLAs can raise their concerns and questions without disrupting other proceedings.

The Zero Hour will commence immediately after the conclusion of the Question Hour and will continue until 12:30 PM. During this time, MLAs will have the opportunity to bring up matters under the Point of Order. This structured time slot aims to address the previous disruptions that often occurred when MLAs from both the ruling and opposition parties raised issues at the start of the Question Hour or continued to do so after it ended.

Assembly members have welcomed Speaker Pathania’s decision to implement Zero Hour, who see it as a positive step towards more organized and efficient legislative sessions. The introduction of Zero Hour is expected to streamline the Assembly’s proceedings, ensuring that the Question Hour is conducted smoothly without interruptions.

This move marks a significant shift in the legislative practices of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, aligning it more closely with the procedures followed in the Parliament, where Zero Hour plays a crucial role in allowing members to voice urgent matters.