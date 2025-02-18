In a bid to improve law enforcement effectiveness and enhance public safety, the State Government has decided to categorize all 135 police stations across the state into six distinct levels. The classification is based on a range of factors including population size, crime statistics, VIP movement, traffic volume, tourist influx, and proximity to inter-state borders. This move aims to ensure that police resources are effectively allocated, responding to the diverse needs of different regions.

The six-tier classification system ranges from A+ to E, with stations classified according to the volume of crime reported annually. Police stations in the A+ category have recorded over 250 cases per year, with 15 such stations identified across the state. The remaining stations are distributed as follows: five stations in the A category, 25 in Category B, 47 in Category C, 28 in Category D, and 15 in Category E.

This system is not just a means of categorizing police stations, but a strategic plan to deploy resources where they are most needed. Under this classification, police stations in higher categories such as A+ will be staffed with a minimum of 70 officers, while stations in categories A, B, C, D, and E will be allocated a reduced number of personnel in accordance with their respective classifications. For instance, A-category stations will have 65 officers, while C-category stations will be staffed with 37 officers.

The new system also includes a tailored distribution of investigating officers, ensuring that stations with the highest number of FIR registrations are adequately supported with investigative personnel. This structure is designed to address the increasing crime rates in urban and high-traffic areas while also ensuring that stations in quieter regions are not under-resourced.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Police Department to implement these changes, ensuring that the distribution of personnel is in line with the new classifications. The initiative is seen as a response to the growing need for efficient policing in the state, with a focus on ensuring the safety of residents and visitors alike.

By aligning the staffing levels with the unique needs of each region, the government aims to streamline police operations, reduce response times, and improve overall public service delivery. This new system aims to address the challenges of rising crime and the need for fair resource distribution. The new classification system is expected to be a significant step forward in ensuring that policing is more effective, resource-efficient, and equitable across the state, ultimately fostering safer communities and enhancing public trust in law enforcement.