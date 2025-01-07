Hamirpur: A life convict who fabricated his own death and lived under a false identity for years has been arrested by the Hamirpur Police. The accused, Mandeep Singh, was apprehended in Chandigarh after evading the police since 2017.

SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur, in a press conference on Tuesday, informed that Mandeep, a resident of Ghumarvi village in Hamirpur, was serving a life sentence when he was released on parole in 2013. During his parole, he committed a theft in the jurisdiction of the Bhoranj police station. Released on parole again in 2017, Mandeep devised an elaborate scheme to fake his death, creating false documents, including a fake Aadhaar card under the name “Sanjeev.”

For years, Mandeep lived undetected in Chandigarh, changing his identity and address to avoid detection. Declared a proclaimed offender by the Hamirpur court, he had been on the run for over six years.

SP Thakur commended the efforts of the PO Cell of the Hamirpur Police, which tracked down and arrested the fugitive. Mandeep was presented before the Hamirpur court, which remanded him to police custody.

“This is the first such case in Himachal Pradesh where a criminal attempted to declare himself dead in police records,” SP Thakur noted.

The case highlights the lengths some criminals go to evade justice. Mandeep’s arrest also brought attention to another high-profile case involving proclaimed offender Ajay Gora, who was apprehended last year near Kotkhai in Shimla. Ajay, accused of murdering an elderly man in his village of Lahaldi, was also caught by the PO Cell.