Shimla – In a significant development aimed at fostering democratic participation among students, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced today that the Himachal Pradesh government is actively exploring the possibility of conducting Students Central Association (SCA) elections at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

The Chief Minister made this announcement during his inaugural address at the ‘Maitree’ programme organized by the HPU Alumni, Decadal Chapter of the 90s, held at the university premises.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, an alumnus of HPU himself, reminisced about his formative years at the university, attributing his political journey to the foundation laid during his academic tenure. He inaugurated the two-day ‘Maitree’ event and also marked the establishment of the International Chapter of ‘Maitree’, emphasizing the global reach and influence of HPU alumni.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing educational standards across Himachal Pradesh, CM Sukhu outlined various initiatives, including the introduction of English medium instruction from the first grade in government schools. He underscored the government’s broader goal of achieving self-reliance for the state and reiterated its efforts to bolster the quality of education in all government-run institutions.

Addressing the alumni gathering, CM Sukhu pledged financial support, announcing a grant of Rs. 2 crore for the construction of the alumni association’s building. This gesture aims to strengthen the bonds between the university and its alumni, encouraging continued collaboration and support for educational initiatives.

The ‘Maitree’ programme serves as a platform for alumni to reconnect, reflecting on their alma mater’s role in shaping their careers and contributions to society.