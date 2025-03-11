Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a supplementary budget of Rs 17,053.87 crore for the financial year 2024-25. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu presented the first and last installment of the supplementary budget in the House, along with the Himachal Pradesh Appropriation Bill, which was approved by voice vote. With this approval, the government has been authorized to spend Rs 17,053.78 crore.

Breakdown of Supplementary Budget Allocations

Out of the total supplementary demands, Rs 15,776.19 crore has been allocated for state schemes, while Rs 1,277.59 crore is earmarked for centrally sponsored schemes.

Key State Scheme Allocations:

Rs 10,137.07 crore for wage and means advances and overdraft management.

for wage and means advances and overdraft management. Rs 1,033.63 crore for power generation, repair of 33 kV transformers damaged during the monsoon, and loans to HPPTCL, HPPCL, HPSEBL, and HPSLDC.

for power generation, repair of 33 kV transformers damaged during the monsoon, and loans to HPPTCL, HPPCL, HPSEBL, and HPSLDC. Rs 814.94 crore for fare concession grants to Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation and procurement of e-buses.

for fare concession grants to Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation and procurement of e-buses. Rs 763.26 crore for pension and other retirement benefits.

for pension and other retirement benefits. Rs 455.91 crore for medical college construction, machinery procurement, and the Himcare scheme.

for medical college construction, machinery procurement, and the Himcare scheme. Rs 329.44 crore for water supply and sewerage projects.

for water supply and sewerage projects. Rs 303.67 crore for natural disaster relief.

for natural disaster relief. Rs 173.25 crore for tourism development, reconstruction of monsoon-damaged school buildings, new school and college construction, and indoor auditoriums.

for tourism development, reconstruction of monsoon-damaged school buildings, new school and college construction, and indoor auditoriums. Rs 150.19 crore to clear pending liabilities of Pharmacy College Siraj.

to clear pending liabilities of Pharmacy College Siraj. Rs 135.88 crore for road and bridge construction and compensation.

for road and bridge construction and compensation. Rs 130.16 crore for schemes such as working women hostels, honorarium for Anganwadi workers and assistants, and initiatives like Chief Minister Sukh Ashray Yojana and Chief Minister Sukh Shiksha Yojana.

for schemes such as working women hostels, honorarium for Anganwadi workers and assistants, and initiatives like Chief Minister Sukh Ashray Yojana and Chief Minister Sukh Shiksha Yojana. Rs 127.77 crore for the construction of the State Guest House in Dwarka, New Delhi, National Law University hostel, and maintenance of office buildings.

for the construction of the State Guest House in Dwarka, New Delhi, National Law University hostel, and maintenance of office buildings. Rs 124.50 crore for rail projects.

for rail projects. Rs 120.72 crore for MNREGA wage payments.

for MNREGA wage payments. Rs 88.97 crore for Bulk Drug Park, Medical Device Park, Himswan Connectivity, and urban local body grants.

for Bulk Drug Park, Medical Device Park, Himswan Connectivity, and urban local body grants. Rs 81.52 crore for investment in Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL).

for investment in Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL). Rs 79.62 crore for pending liabilities under the JICA project and MIS.

for pending liabilities under the JICA project and MIS. Rs 73.54 crore for residential building construction and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Centrally Sponsored Scheme Allocations:

Rs 296.56 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

for Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana. Rs 207.71 crore for disaster management from NDRF.

for disaster management from NDRF. Rs 207.23 crore for compensation to displaced people from Shri Renuka Ji Dam.

for compensation to displaced people from Shri Renuka Ji Dam. Rs 90.28 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural). Rs 53.39 crore for MNREGA.

for MNREGA. Rs 51.74 crore for AMRUT Yojana.

for AMRUT Yojana. Rs 43.25 crore for Pradhan Mantri School for Rising India.

for Pradhan Mantri School for Rising India. Rs 42.71 crore for wheat and rice subsidies for BPL families.

for wheat and rice subsidies for BPL families. Rs 38.62 crore for National Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

for National Gram Swaraj Abhiyan. Rs 35.23 crore for the Special Nutrition Program.

for the Special Nutrition Program. Rs 22.29 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission.

for Swachh Bharat Mission. Rs 18.88 crore for Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Presenting the supplementary budget, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that most of the centrally sponsored funds were allocated for ongoing and new development schemes financed by the central government. He urged the Assembly to approve the supplementary grant demands, which were subsequently passed by voice vote.

The supplementary budget aims to address critical state priorities, including infrastructure repair after monsoon damage, support for public transport, health initiatives, disaster relief, and rural development. With its approval, the state government is now set to proceed with its financial commitments for the remainder of the fiscal year.