Solan – Professor Ramesh Chand, a member of NITI Aayog and Chairman of the Institute of Economic Growth in New Delhi, has called for the scientific validation of natural farming practices. During his visit to Himachal Pradesh, Prof. Chand engaged with scientists and farmers to explore the benefits and potential of natural farming.

On Sunday, Prof. Chand visited Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni, where he met with the university’s natural farming team. He was received by University Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, who detailed the university’s initiatives to promote natural farming across the state. Prof. Chand underscored the necessity of generating continuous scientific data to establish a solid foundation for natural farming. He also discussed the importance of certification and marketing strategies for natural produce.

The following day, Prof. Chand toured the fields of Shailender Sharma in Jaunaji and Mandeep Verma in Shilli near Solan. Both farmers have been practising natural farming for several years and shared their successful experiences. Shailender Sharma demonstrated the positive impact of natural farming on exotic vegetables and apples, while Mandeep Verma showcased its benefits on kiwi, high-density apple cultivation, and the nursery production of temperate fruits. Prof. Chand praised their efforts and leadership in advancing natural farming techniques.

An interactive session with natural farmers is scheduled for Tuesday at the University Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station in Mashobra. During this session, Prof. Chand will engage with farmers to discuss their experiences and the scientific aspects of natural farming. Additionally, he will visit the natural farming model for apples developed at the station.