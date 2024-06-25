Shimla: In a significant technological advancement, traffic management in Himachal Pradesh’s major tourist destinations is set to improve with the introduction of drones. This initiative, spearheaded by the Himachal Pradesh Traffic Tourist and Railway Police (TTR), aims to efficiently detect and manage traffic congestion in popular areas such as Shimla and Manali.

The drones, operating at altitudes between 300 to 400 meters, can monitor an extensive area of up to five kilometers. They relay real-time information about traffic conditions to the respective traffic control rooms. Upon receiving these alerts, police are dispatched immediately to the affected locations to alleviate jams and restore smooth traffic flow.

This system is especially crucial given the high volume of vehicles during the peak tourist season. From June 1 to 23 alone, a staggering 1,65,659 vehicles have entered Shimla from various states. During the same period, 1,44,807 vehicles traveled from Shimla to Solan, while 1,83,403 vehicles made the journey from Solan to Shimla. These figures highlight the critical need for effective traffic management in the region.

The Shimla control room oversees drone surveillance, ensuring timely and precise action. This innovative approach not only enhances the efficiency of traffic management but also significantly reduces the response time of the police, providing a seamless travel experience for tourists.

Himachal Pradesh Traffic Tourist and Railway Police officials stated, “Our drones are providing a bird’s-eye view of traffic conditions, allowing us to promptly identify and address congestion. This technology enables us to dispatch our teams quickly and efficiently to the spots where they are needed most.”

This development marks a new era in traffic monitoring and management, showcasing how technology can be harnessed to improve public services and address infrastructural challenges in real-time. As Himachal Pradesh continues to attract tourists, such initiatives are vital in ensuring that visitors can enjoy their journey without the inconvenience of traffic delays.