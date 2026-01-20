Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has secured a place among the leading states in the NITI Aayog’s India Electric Mobility Index, highlighting the state government’s consistent efforts to promote green mobility and sustainable transport systems.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the ranking reflects the government’s focus on transparency, digital reforms, road safety, employment generation and environment-friendly transport. He was presiding over the fifth meeting of the State Transport Development and Road Safety Council.

Agnihotri said that between January 2023 and December 2025, the Transport Department generated revenue of Rs 2,597.59 crore, which is Rs 1,098 crore higher than the corresponding period of the previous government. He said the increase of around 73 percent was achieved due to strengthened enforcement mechanisms and the adoption of digital systems. As per the Explanatory Memorandum of the Finance Department for 2024–25, the Transport Department now ranks second in the state in revenue and tax collection, after the State Taxes and Excise Department.

Referring to the electric mobility ranking by NITI Aayog, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to expanding electric transport infrastructure and incentives to realise the vision of a Green Himachal.

He said that Automated Testing Stations are being set up to make vehicle fitness testing scientific and transparent. In the government sector, ATS are coming up at Haroli in Una and Nadaun in Hamirpur, while private ATS have been approved at Ranital in Kangra, Bilaspur, Kangu in Mandi, Nalagarh in Solan and Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur. Construction of the Ranital centre has been completed, while work at the remaining locations is progressing. He added that 95 percent construction of the Inspection and Certification Centre at Baddi has been completed, and it will be operational soon.

To further improve service delivery, the Transport Department is implementing a mobile fitness app and an auto-approval mechanism. Under this system, digital fitness tests of commercial vehicles will be conducted using photo and GPS-based evidence, and services such as permits, driving licences and fitness certificates will be automatically approved once documents are complete. The move is aimed at reducing paperwork and repeated visits to RTO offices.

Agnihotri said two registered vehicle scrapping centres have been operational since February 2025 at Banalgi in Solan and Nadaun in Hamirpur, where 1,692 old vehicles have been scrapped so far in a scientific manner, contributing to environmental protection.

He said the government is providing a 40 percent subsidy for converting old petrol and diesel taxis into e-taxis, while up to 30 percent subsidy is being offered for the purchase of buses on 390 new bus routes. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme, a 50 percent subsidy is being provided through the E-Taxi Scheme, under which 96 beneficiaries have so far received assistance amounting to Rs 6.94 crore.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the department has shifted from manual to digital enforcement through the e-challan system, e-identification and the Integrated Traffic Management System, making enforcement faceless and technology-driven. He added that a road safety curriculum has been introduced for classes 6 to 12, and Rs 2,057.34 lakh has been allocated to stakeholder departments for road safety activities, leading to a reduction in road accidents, fatalities and serious injuries.

He also informed that an Automated Driving Test Track and Traffic Park is being constructed at Haroli in Una district at a cost of Rs 10.23 crore and is expected to be completed within this year. In addition, a solar energy-based EV charging station has been installed at the Transport Department complex in Shimla, and 129 locations have been identified across the state for EV charging stations, out of which 30 are currently operational.