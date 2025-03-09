Kolkata: Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice Chancellor of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has been awarded the Viswakabi ‘Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Award’ by the Indian Institute of Oriental Heritage (IIOH), Kolkata. The award was presented by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma at the 46th Annual International Conference on Oriental Heritage, held earlier this week.

The conference brought together scholars from around the world to discuss various aspects of Indian heritage and culture. Degrees were also conferred upon students from Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Indonesia by IIOH, an esteemed international institute specializing in Oriental Studies and Research.

Prof. Chandel received the award in recognition of his significant contributions to education and his role in revolutionizing Indian agriculture through heritage knowledge, particularly natural farming. Other distinguished figures promoting Indian culture and heritage were also honoured at the event.

In addition to this accolade, Prof. Chandel was recently inducted as a Life Fellow of the Entomological Society of India and received the Fellowship Award from the Society for the Science of Climate Change and Sustainable Development.

Widely regarded for his pioneering work in natural farming, Prof. Chandel has played a vital role in ensuring sustainable crop production and enhancing farmers’ income. He was instrumental in implementing the state government’s flagship Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y) and has been at the forefront of generating scientific data on natural farming practices. His collaborations with national and international institutions have further strengthened research in sustainable agriculture.

Prof. Chandel has also made significant strides in empowering farmers, particularly women, and advocating for sustainable agricultural practices. He is a member of several national professional and governmental bodies, including the National Advisory Committee for Promoting Natural Farming, the ICAR Society’s General and Governing Bodies, and the ICAR Committee on Natural Farming.

Upon receiving the award, Prof. Chandel expressed his gratitude to IIOH, stating that the honour reinforces his commitment to working for the welfare of farmers across the country.