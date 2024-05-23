Shimla – Amidst the sweltering heat, residents of Himachal Pradesh received some much-needed relief as heavy rain was recorded across several districts on Thursday morning. The downpour has brought a welcome respite to the people who have been enduring high temperatures.

In the state capital, Shimla, strong winds accompanied by rain swept through the city, providing a cooling effect. Reports indicate that Kangra, Mandi, and Bilaspur districts, along with their adjoining areas, experienced significant rainfall. Meanwhile, light clouds were observed in Sirmaur, Una, and Hamirpur districts.

The MeT Department has forecasted rain in many parts of the state for the rest of the day. However, the weather is expected to clear up from May 24 to 29, with temperatures likely to rise once again during this period. A yellow alert has been issued for a heat wave in the plains and low-altitude areas from May 24 to 27.