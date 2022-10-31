Shimla: Since the model conduct came into force for the ensuing assembly election in the State, the police, excise and mining departments have seized Illicit liquor, cash and jewellery valued worth Rs 18 crore.

Election Department spokesperson informed that in the past 24 hours, Rs 31,80,800 cash and around 2109 liters of illicit liquor worth Rs 6,16,832 was seized during the checks carried out by the police department at various places in the state. Besides the police also seized Charas and heroin worth Rs. 9,29,950.

The spokesman said that during the Nakas by the Income Tax Department, cash worth Rs 16,00,000 and gold worth Rs 1,56,345 was also seized. The excise department also captured 2046.175 liters of illicit liquor worth Rs 12,05,605.

Apart from these 148 cases of illegal mining with a fine of Rs. 5,80,600 was imposed by the mining department since the model code of conduct came into force. Besides, the police have also collected a fine of Rs 19,34,600 in 342 cases under the Mining Act so far.

So far, illicit liquor, cash, narcotics etc. worth Rs 18,00,27,608 have been seized by different law enforcement agencies.