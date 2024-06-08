Shimla — Residents of Shimla can now apply for new domestic water connections starting this month, as the drinking water company has lifted the ban that had been in place. The decision marks a significant relief for the city’s residents, who have been unable to secure new water connections due to the ban.

The company has announced that applications from February to May will be processed first, ensuring that those who have been waiting the longest will receive their connections soon. Starting Monday, other residents can also submit their applications for new domestic water connections.

However, the ban on new connections for construction work will continue. The drinking water company has cited the reduction in water supply projects as the reason for maintaining this restriction. It is expected that connections for construction purposes may resume in July, once the monsoon rains replenish the water levels.

Currently, Shimla has around 35,000 water consumers, with 25,000 being domestic users. Each year, the company receives over 500 new applications for water connections. Due to water shortages during the summer, the company typically halts the issuance of new connections. This year, the ban was extended further due to the heat and the model code of conduct in effect for elections.

The AGM of the drinking water company, PP Sharma, confirmed the resumption of the application process for domestic connections. “City residents can now apply for domestic connections. The company will provide new connections. The ban on connections for construction work will continue for now,” he stated.

With the arrival of the rainy season, the company expects water levels to rise, allowing them to meet the demand for new connections more effectively. This move is expected to alleviate the water supply challenges faced by many residents in Shimla.