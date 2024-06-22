Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a spell of adverse weather over the next six days, according to the Meteorological Center in Shimla. The MeT Department has predicted rain in many parts of the state from June 26 to 28. Prior to this, from June 23 to 25, the weather is expected to remain clear in the plains and mid-hill regions, except the high mountainous areas.

A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms in some areas during this period.

The recent rainfall across various parts of the state has led to a noticeable drop in the maximum temperatures over the last 24 hours, bringing relief from the summer heat. The Meteorological Department recorded the minimum temperatures in various locations as follows: Shimla at 16.6°C, Kalpa at 11.0°C, Dharamsala at 23.5°C, Una at 22.7°C, Nahan at 24.0°C, Solan at 18.4°C, Kangra at 21.7°C, Mandi at 21.2°C, Bilaspur at 22.1°C, Hamirpur at 21.3°C, Chamba at 19.9°C, and Rekong Peo at 14.7°C.