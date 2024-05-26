Manali – In a tragic incident near Nehru Kund in Manali today, two tourists were swept away by the swift currents of the Beas River. The incident occurred earlier today, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

Upon receiving the distress call, police and rescue teams arrived at the scene to commence a search operation. The victims have not yet been identified. Efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue the missing individuals.

The incident has cast a somber mood over the popular tourist destination, which is frequented by visitors drawn to its natural beauty and adventure activities. The Beas river, while scenic, can pose significant risks due to its strong currents and unpredictable flow.

Authorities have urged tourists to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines when near the river.