Amidst Unusual September temperatures, yellow rain alert for the upcoming days

Shimla—Himachal Pradesh is grappling with an unusual heatwave, as temperatures in Dharamshala soared to 32°C, the highest recorded in September in 36 years. This extreme weather has brought discomfort to residents as humidity levels rise following a pause in the rainy season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for rain on September 26 and 27.

The last time Dharamshala experienced such high temperatures during this month was back in 1988 when it reached 38°C. Since then, temperatures have rarely exceeded 31°C until this recent spike. The town’s weather has become a talking point as it records temperatures well above seasonal norms.

Adding to the heat, Una recorded a temperature of 38.6°C, marking the highest September temperature there in four years. This follows a similar peak in September 2020, indicating a troubling trend of rising temperatures in the region. In the capital, Shimla, the mercury hovered around 28°C, while Kangra experienced a sweltering 35°C, with 17 areas across the state recording temperatures above 30°C.

The IMD has predicted that the weather will remain clear for most of the state on Wednesday, allowing for a potential rise in temperatures. However, relief may be forthcoming as the yellow alert for rain could bring some respite on the 26th and 27th. Following this, the weather is expected to clear again between September 28 and 30, with the monsoon likely to withdraw from the state in the first week of October.

Despite the ongoing heat, the state has recorded slightly less rainfall than normal for September. From September 1 to 24, Himachal Pradesh received 100 mm of rain, falling short of the normal 108 mm for this period by 8%. The anticipated rain later this week could help mitigate the shortfall and provide some much-needed relief from the oppressive heat.