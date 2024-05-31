Over 500 Tourists Rescued from Sudden Snowfall at Rohtang Pass

Himachal Pradesh is preparing for a significant weather shift as the Meteorological Department forecasts continuous rain across the state from June 1 to June 6. This change is attributed to the activity of a western disturbance, which is expected to bring relief from the intense heatwave currently gripping the region.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms in various parts of the state during this period. Specifically, the forecast predicts rain and thunderstorms in the districts of Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmour, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti. Winds are likely to blow at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour in many areas, potentially exacerbating the weather conditions.

While the plains and low-altitude areas are expected to see clear weather on June 2 and 3, most parts of Himachal Pradesh will experience adverse weather from June 4 to 6. Currently, Shimla enjoys sunny skies with light cloud cover, but rain and snowfall are anticipated in some high mountain areas today. Despite this, a yellow alert for heatwave conditions was issued on Thursday for several plains regions, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in six areas.

In an unexpected development, over 500 tourist vehicles were stranded due to sudden snowfall at Rohtang Pass last night. The local police swiftly responded and successfully evacuated all vehicles, ensuring the safety of the stranded tourists.

The anticipated rain and thunderstorms are expected to bring much-needed respite from the heat but also pose challenges due to the potential for strong winds and heavy precipitation.