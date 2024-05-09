Shimla – In a bid to bolster its revenue streams, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has intensified its efforts to collect pending property taxes from over 1,000 building owners who are yet to fulfill their financial obligations. With property tax constituting a significant portion of its income, the Corporation has adopted stringent measures to ensure compliance.

According to municipal regulations, defaulters are issued three notices to settle their dues. Failure to comply results in severe consequences, including the suspension of water and electricity services to the non-compliant properties. Joint Commissioner Neeraj Mohan emphasized the Corporation’s commitment to enforcing these regulations, noting a surge in property owners visiting the office to clear their outstanding payments following the issuance of notices.

Recognizing the financial strain on property owners, the Corporation has introduced a flexible payment scheme, allowing installment-based settlements. Shimla, housing a total of 31,683 properties, typically commences its tax billing process in April. However, owing to the diversion of municipal resources towards electoral duties, the deadline for property tax payments has been extended to July 15.

Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri attributed the extension to the Corporation’s engagement in electoral responsibilities, which led to a delay in issuing tax bills. As an incentive for prompt payments, the Corporation is offering a generous 10% discount to those who settle their dues before the extended deadline.

The announcement comes amidst heightened efforts by the Corporation to streamline revenue collection processes and mitigate financial losses. With the looming deadline and the threat of utility suspensions looming over defaulters, property owners are urged to adhere to their tax obligations to avoid disruptions in essential services.

As the July 15 deadline approaches, the Corporation remains steadfast in its commitment to fiscal responsibility and the efficient management of municipal resources, ensuring the continued well-being and development of the Shimla township.