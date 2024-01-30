Shimla – Tensions ran high in the Shimla Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting on Monday as Congress and BJP councillors engaged in a bitter showdown over the alarming decline in the city’s cleanliness standards. Mayor Surendra Chauhan presided over the heated session, which was dominated by accusations, finger-pointing, and a demand for immediate action.

The flashpoint of the clash centered around Shimla’s recent fall in the Central Sanitation Survey rankings. Both political factions expressed deep concern over the widespread presence of garbage heaps across the city and decried a shortage of sanitation workers in various wards. Councillors alleged that complaints regarding garbage disposal were being neglected, exacerbating the deteriorating state of cleanliness.

Some Councillors pointed out the shortage of sanitation staff in multiple wards. The overall sentiment among councillors was one of frustration, with the cleanliness system seemingly in freefall and corporation officers and employees notably absent from their duties.

Misbehaviour claims against sanitary inspectors added fuel to the fire, further escalating tensions. In response to the mounting grievances, Mayor Surendra Chauhan directed the Corporation Health Officer to take swift action. He ordered a comprehensive review of the cleanliness system, focusing on officers and employees falling short of their mandated 8-hour workdays or consistently missing from duty.

To address the crisis, Mayor Chauhan mandated daily monitoring of cleanliness activities in the field. Additionally, he instructed the appointment of extra staff to alleviate the shortage of cleaning personnel, especially in wards grappling with inadequate staffing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.