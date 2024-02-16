Shimla – Mayor Surendra Chauhan presented the maiden budget of the Congress-ruled Municipal Corporation in Shimla, unveiling a slew of initiatives aimed at enhancing the city’s infrastructure, services, and overall quality of life. In a noteworthy move, the budget, totalling approximately Rs 247.44 crore, did not impose any new taxes or fees on the residents.

The budget places a strong emphasis on infrastructure and development initiatives, allocating funds for the construction of parks, parking spaces, roads, community buildings, ward offices, and digital libraries. In response to past disasters, particular attention will be given to the paving of drains across the city, aiming to enhance overall resilience.

Residents can anticipate the creation of three thematic parks and measures to make Circular Road hoarding-free through the installation of digital LED screens. Additionally, Mall Road will undergo beautification with uniform signboards in all shops. The Central Government will be approached for a budget of approximately Rs 15 crore to establish digital libraries in all wards.

A notable announcement in the budget is the introduction of green fees on vehicles entering Shimla from other states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh. Expected to generate an annual income of Rs 10 crore for the corporation, these fees will be collected through a mobile app, eliminating the need for physical barriers on highways. Penalties will be imposed on tourists failing to pay the green fee upon entry.

Technological advancements and civic facilities are also at the forefront of the budget. The establishment of a Metro Surveillance Center to monitor disease spread due to epidemics and the opening of an All India Institute of Local Self-Government demonstrate a commitment to public health and community development. The budget also includes training for self-help groups in various skills.

Elderly residents will benefit from a new facility allowing them to provide medical test samples from their homes, free of charge. For the youth, the corporation plans to build tennis courts and cricket pitches in wards, encouraging sports and recreational activities.

To enhance convenience, the Municipal Corporation will introduce several online services, including rent payments, birth-death certificates, and the registration of tehbazaris. QR code scanners will be installed at every house for efficient garbage collection.

The budget outlines expected income sources, including Rs 10 crore from green fees, Rs 26 crore from property tax, Rs 1 crore from electricity cess, and grants totalling Rs 48 crore from the central and state governments. These funds will be directed towards critical projects, including road construction, street lighting, building construction, parking, and solid waste management.

Key Budget Allocations:

Construction and maintenance of roads, paths, stairs, ramparts: Rs 23.60 crore

Street light: Rs 1 crore

Construction of buildings, residences, shopping complex: Rs 28.40 crore

Construction and maintenance of parking: Rs 5.20 crore

Channelization of drains, construction cost: Rs 18.95 crore

Construction and maintenance of toilets: Rs 2.20 crore

Construction of park, playground: Rs 3.60 crore

Creation of dumping site in the city: Rs 1 crore

Solid Waste Management: Rs 14.15 crore

Civic amenities: Rs 6 crore

Smart city construction work: Rs 11.82 crore

Homes for the poor: Rs 14.78 crore

E-governance: Rs 1.97 crore

The citizen-centric budget reflects the Congress-led Municipal Corporation’s commitment to sustainable development, technological integration, and improved civic amenities for the residents of Shimla. The initiatives aim to transform Shimla into a more sustainable, technologically advanced, and citizen-friendly city without placing any additional financial burden on its residents.