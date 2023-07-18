In a commendable display of solidarity and compassion, Mayor Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, and several councillors from the Shimla Municipal Corporation visited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. During the meeting, they donated their one-month honorarium towards the ‘Aapada Rahat Kosh-2023,’ recognizing the extensive losses caused by torrential rains in the state.

Mayor Chauhan informed that councillors from the MC Shimla have also volunteered to contribute to the Aapada Rahat Kosh, showcasing their dedication to supporting the relief efforts.

Adding to the philanthropic gesture, R.R. Verma, the councillor from Kangnadhar ward, presented a cheque worth Rs. 6 lakh to Chief Minister Sukhu. Additionally, councillors Geetajali Bhagra, Alok Pathania, and Krishan Ram joined in the collective effort by contributing Rs. 2 lakh, Rs. 7,000, and Rs. 5,100, respectively, towards the Aapada Rahat Kosh.

Expressing deep appreciation for the noble gesture, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the contributors. He acknowledged the profound impact their donations would have in alleviating the suffering of the families affected by the recent disasters.