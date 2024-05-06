Shimla – In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion in Shimla, the Municipal Corporation has started a project to decongest the Chhota Shimla-Shanan road, a vital link connecting the Circular road with the Mehli-Dhalli bypass.

Mayor Surender Chauhan announced the commencement of the first phase of construction, with plans for subsequent phases already in motion. The widening of the road is expected to alleviate traffic pressure on the Circular road, offering commuters smoother travel routes.

“The sites earmarked for road widening have been identified, and construction work has commenced for the first phase. We are swiftly moving towards subsequent phases,” Mayor Chauhan confirmed.

Additionally, efforts are underway for the construction of an alternative route from Chhota Shimla to the Vikasnagar bypass road. The project has received approval from the Forest Department, signalling a step forward in streamlining commuting options for residents.

Mayor Chauhan emphasized the significance of this alternative route, stating, “Upon completion, it will shorten the distance between Chhota Shimla and Vikasnagar by approximately 1 kilometer and will also decongest the existing road, providing a more efficient travel pathway for commuters.”