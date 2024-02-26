Shimla – In a bid to streamline processes and enhance public convenience, the Municipal Corporation (MC) of Shimla has announced the initiation of an online application facility for house map approvals, effective from April. This significant move comes in the wake of the recently implemented Shimla Developmental Plan.

Mayor Surinder Chauhan emphasised the necessity of ensuring that citizens are well-informed about the provisions outlined in the developmental plan. He stated, “There are many people in the city who do not have full information about the provisions for the development plan due to which they have to visit the MC office frequently. Therefore, we have decided to start a ward-level awareness drive through which people will be made aware of the new rules.”

The Information Technology (IT) department of the civic body is actively working on developing user-friendly software to facilitate the online approval process. It is expected that the software will be operational by April 1, offering a seamless experience for residents seeking house map approvals.

Mayor Chauhan expressed the municipal corporation’s commitment to providing various online services to the residents, aiming to simplify procedures and reduce footfall at the MC office. He said, “With the availability of online facilities, people will get their work done in a hassle-free manner and save time.”

The initiative is poised to bring relief to citizens who, until now, had to visit the MC office for approvals. The online application facility is expected to not only streamline the process but also contribute to reducing the rush at the municipal office.

In addition to the online application facility, the MC will use this opportunity to disseminate information about the provisions and rules governing the construction of buildings under the Shimla Development Plan. This comprehensive approach aims to empower citizens with the necessary knowledge, ensuring compliance with regulations and fostering responsible urban development.

As the city gears up for this technological advancement, residents anticipate a more efficient and accessible means of obtaining house map approvals, marking a positive stride towards a modern and digitally empowered civic infrastructure in Shimla.