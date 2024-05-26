Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is currently experiencing intense heat, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state. The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a yellow alert for a heatwave from May 26 to May 28, predicting further increases in temperature.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in several cities crossed the 40-degree mark, exacerbating the discomfort in the plains and low-altitude regions of the state. Clear weather is expected to persist in the plains and central hilly areas until May 30, according to the latest forecasts.

Residents are advised to take precautions as the heatwave is likely to intensify over the coming days. Despite the sweltering conditions, a respite is anticipated with possible rainfall across many parts of the state on May 31. Additionally, the weather in some high mountain areas is expected to deteriorate from May 29 to May 31.

Meanwhile, Shimla and other parts of the state enjoyed clear skies on Saturday, providing a contrast to the extreme heat affecting the lower regions. The Meteorological Center Shimla continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as conditions evolve.