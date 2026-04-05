Shimla: The state government has placed community participation and corporate involvement at the centre of its ambitious ‘Mission 32 Percent’, aimed at increasing Himachal Pradesh’s forest cover from 29.50 percent to 32 percent by 2030.

Announced in the Budget for 2026-27, the mission focuses on expanding forest areas while strengthening biodiversity, protecting water sources and addressing the growing impact of climate change in the hill state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the initiative is a step towards building a “Green Himalayan State,” adding that the effort is not limited to increasing forest cover but is part of a long-term strategy to maintain ecological balance and ensure sustainable development.

A key component of the mission is the Mukhyamantri Van Vistaar Yojana, under which barren and unproductive hills are being brought under plantation. In its first year, the scheme covered nearly 600 hectares, with a focus on planting 60 percent fruit-bearing saplings. The move is expected to provide livelihood support to local communities while strengthening green cover.

The Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana is also playing a major role in rejuvenating degraded forest land. The government is providing financial assistance of Rs. 1.20 lakh per hectare to ensure proper maintenance and survival of saplings. The scheme is being implemented through self-help groups, Mahila Mandals and youth groups, creating employment opportunities in rural areas.

In a bid to scale up afforestation efforts, the government has introduced a Green Adoption Scheme that invites private companies, enterprises and non-governmental organisations to adopt degraded forest land. This model promotes corporate social responsibility and ensures that environmental conservation becomes a shared responsibility beyond government agencies.

Officials said the combined impact of these initiatives is expected to accelerate forest expansion across the state while improving biodiversity and strengthening climate resilience.

By integrating community-driven programmes with corporate participation, the government is pushing a broader model of sustainable development, aiming to secure long-term ecological and economic benefits for Himachal Pradesh.