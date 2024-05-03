Shimla – In a surprising turn of events, Kishori Lal, a two-time BJP MLA represented the Ani assembly constituency in Kullu district, has crossed party lines to join the Congress. The transition took place on Thursday evening amidst a gathering attended by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at Oakover Shimla.

Kishori Lal’s decision to leave the BJP comes following the party’s decision to field Lokendra Kumar instead of him during the 2022 assembly elections. This electoral snub, it appears, catalyzed Lal’s defection to the Congress ranks.

Expressing his conviction in the Congress’s agenda, Kishori Lal emphasized his commitment to ensuring the victory of party candidate Vikramaditya Singh from the Mandi parliamentary constituency. He lauded the state government’s developmental initiatives in Ani over the past 15 months and cited them as pivotal in his decision to join the Congress, along with a significant number of his supporters.

Kishori Lal assured to secure a substantial lead for Vikramaditya Singh from the Ani assembly constituency. Kishori Lal also hinted at a potential influx of disenchanted BJP workers into the Congress fold in Ani.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended a warm welcome to Kishori Lal and his supporters. Sukhu highlighted Kishori Lal’s decision as a testament to faith in the state government’s policies, stating that anyone dedicated to the Congress ideology is embraced within the party’s ranks.

सरकार के जनकल्याणकारी कार्यों से प्रभावित होकर कांग्रेस में शामिल होने वाले पूर्व भाजपा विधायक किशोरी लाल जी का उनके साथियों सहित कांग्रेस पार्टी में हार्दिक स्वागत है।



किशोरी लाल जी के पार्टी में शामिल होने से कांग्रेस पार्टी हिमाचल प्रदेश में और ज्यादा मजबूत होगी।



The shift in allegiance not only underscores the fluidity of political affiliations but also sets the stage for heightened competition in the upcoming elections, particularly in the Mandi parliamentary seat.