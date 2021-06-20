Chamba: Four including a woman has been arrested with six crests and feathers of birds in Chamba district. According to Forest Department officials, the crests could be of Monal or of the peacock.

The accused have been identified as Hansraj, a resident of Kihar, Anil Kumar, Hansraj who are both residents of Salooni village and a woman who is a resident of Kullu district. Her identity has not been disclosed by the police.

According to the police, on Sunday, it had set up a check post on Chamba-Pathankot Road near Lahru and they saw an Alto car coming towards the check post from Salooni side. Police stopped the vehicle for checking and recovered feathers and crest from the vehicle.

The accused were immediately arrested when they were not able to give a satisfactory explanation. Police also seized the crest and feathers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dalhousie Vishal Verma has confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.

A case under section 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and section 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

Recently, Himachal Pradesh police had also seized a leopard hide in Parwanoo, district Solan and had arrested one person.