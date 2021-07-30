Shimla: In a horrific sight, nearly 100 metres of National Highway 707 (Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib) sank within a second after a massive landslide near Badwas in the Sirmaur district. The traffic movement on the National Highway has been disrupted, however, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.

nearly 100 metres of National Highway 707 (Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib) sinked within a seconds after a massive landslide near Badwas in Sirmaur @CMOFFICEHP @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/u4vfpCHIUy — Thenewshimachal (@Thenewshimachal) July 30, 2021

The landslide took place on Friday due to continuous heavy rainfall in Sirmaur for the last two days.

The district administration and police have provided alternative routes for the convenience of the commuters. Traffic en route to Shimla has been diverted to Puruwala-Kilod-Menas road while commuters who want to go to Paonta Sahib have been diverted to the Puruwala-Kilod-Jong-Kafota-Shillai route.

Police personnel have also been deployed at various entry points of the National Highway to ensure that commuters are informed about the alternative routes and to avoid traffic jams. Officials have said that it might take two to three days to restore the road.

Meanwhile, rainfall continues to occur at various places in the state. Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state till August 2. The State’s Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow weather warning for 10 districts of the state.