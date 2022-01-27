Shimla: Following the Mandi Liquor Tragedy, Excise Department is cracking down on illegal liquor trade in the state and republic day, the excise dept has recovered 6,126 illegal liquor boxes across the state.

Commissioner State Taxes and Excise Yunus informed a team led by U.S Rana, Joint Commissioner seized 2,683 boxes of pure orange liquor from nine retail outlets of Palampur area.

The excise department caught four cases of illicit liquor during raids in Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) area. During this, 22 bottles of country liquor have been caught in two cases. In another case, nine bottles of English liquor, one bottle and six pints of country liquor were caught in Pirsthan (Nalagarh) during raids.

Commissioner excise announced to continue the crackdown and assured to take strict action against those who evade excise duty.