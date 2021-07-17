New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has invited PM Narender Modi to inaugurate the 111 MW Sawara-Kuddu hydropower project and the 210 MW Luhri stage-I project.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Saturday and also invited him for laying the foundation stone of the 66 MW Dholasidh project.

These projects are being constructed by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited.

CM also demanded funds for strengthening information technology and connectivity in the state. He also urged the Prime Minister to approve the document for financial assistance sent to the centre government under the tourism infrastructure development project.

The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to sanction bulk drug and medical devices park for the state which would not only promote industrial activities. He demanded funds for the construction of a proposed airport at Nagchala in the Mandi district. He also discussed issues regarding strengthening road connectivity in the state.

The Chief Minister apprised PM Modi about the Covid protocol and vaccination programme being undertaken in the state.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Chief Minister for successfully carrying out the vaccination drive and assured to provide every possible assistance for the development of the state.