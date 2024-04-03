In a significant policy shift, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a new approach to liquor sales, aligning itself with neighboring states Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Effective from the beginning of the financial year 2024-25, liquor will now be sold at varying prices across shops in the state.

The most notable change is the transition from the traditional Maximum Retail Price (MRP) system to the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) model. Under this new system, the MSP will be clearly indicated on liquor bottles, giving sellers the flexibility to determine their selling price while adhering to this minimum threshold. This move aims to enhance competitiveness, curb illegal liquor sales, and streamline revenue generation.

One of the primary objectives behind this shift is to align Himachal Pradesh with its neighboring states and monitor illegal liquor sales effectively. By embracing this new system, the government anticipates an increase in market competition, thereby empowering consumers to make informed purchasing decisions based on price differentials.

To ensure transparency and compliance, the Tax and Excise Department mandates the display of rate lists for all liquor brands at each establishment. Additionally, these rate lists must prominently feature the contact information of the designated tax and excise inspector for the respective area. Failure to comply with these regulations will result in strict penalties for the concerned businesses.

Officials project a targeted revenue of approximately Rs 2,800 crore for the current fiscal year, representing a significant increase from the previous year’s earnings of Rs 2,600 crore. This ambitious goal underscores the government’s confidence in the efficacy of the new pricing mechanism to bolster revenue streams.

Furthermore, the government has introduced measures to empower consumers against unfair pricing practices. Individuals encountering exorbitant liquor prices now have recourse to lodge complaints directly with the relevant authorities, ensuring swift action against errant sellers.

The implementation of the new liquor pricing system signals a progressive step towards modernizing Himachal Pradesh’s alcohol industry, promoting healthy competition, and enhancing consumer welfare. As the state adapts to these changes, stakeholders anticipate a more dynamic and transparent liquor market, benefitting both businesses and consumers alike.