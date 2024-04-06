With the Lok Sabha elections looming on the horizon, Himachal Pradesh Police has intensified preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of elections across the state. In a bid to uphold the sanctity of the electoral process, authorities have undertaken comprehensive measures to maintain peace and order during this crucial democratic exercise.

DGP Sanjay Kundu, while addressing the media during his visit to Sirmaur, emphasized the significance of proactive security measures, especially in districts bordering neighbouring states. Nine Interstate Coordination Committee meetings have been convened to strategize and coordinate efforts effectively.

Instructions have been issued to Superintendents of Police in districts adjoining Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir to bolster surveillance along the state borders. Increased foot patrolling aims to monitor all entry points vigilantly, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

The DGP outlined the multifaceted approach adopted to oversee the elections, delineating four key phases: pre-polling, polling, post-polling, and vote counting. Presently in the pre-polling phase, law enforcement agencies are gearing up to facilitate fair and transparent elections in districts bordering Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the strategic significance of Sirmaur district, where elections are slated to be held, DGP Sanjay Kundu underscored the need for stringent measures. With borders spanning 126 kilometers with Haryana, 97 kilometers with Uttarakhand, and two kilometers with Uttar Pradesh, vigilance remains paramount.

Of particular concern are the eight bottling plants for liquor production in Sirmaur. To prevent any untoward incidents, discussions with the Excise and Taxation Department are underway to ensure the functionality of CCTV cameras in these facilities. Additionally, Home Guard personnel will be deployed to thwart illegal liquor production, with inspections slated for the district’s 105 liquor vends.

As preparations escalate, the deployment of approximately two thousand soldiers, including paramilitary forces, underscores the commitment to ensuring a secure electoral process in Sirmaur. With heightened vigilance and proactive measures, Himachal Pradesh Police remains steadfast in its endeavour to uphold the democratic ethos of the nation.