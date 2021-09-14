Chamba: In a major fire incident in Tissa in Chamba district, four of a family including three children were burnt alive, while a woman was injured.

The police reached the spot and was investigating the incident.

According to police, fire broke out in Karatosh village of sub-division Tissa of Chamba district last night when the family was sleeping.

Muhammad Rafi (26) and his three children Jaitun (6), Sameer (4) and Julekha (around 2 years) were burnt alive.

While, Rafi’s wife Thuna, injured in the incident has been shifted to the hospital.

The cause of the fire that broke out early wee hours of Tuesday around 3 am, is yet to be ascertained, maintained the police official.