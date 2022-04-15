Chamba: District Administration Chamba and NHPC Ltd have signed MoU for the execution of the Pilot Hydrogen Project in the area of mobility here today.

Group General Manager of NHPC A.K. Pathak signed the MoU on behalf of NHPC whereas Deputy Commissioner D.C. Rana signed the MoU on behalf of the State Government in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Green Hydrogen project at Chamba has been taken up by NHPC as an initiative and MOU is being signed between HP Government and NHPC Ltd for the execution of the Pilot Hydrogen Project in the area of Mobility.

The Chief Minister said that a Grid-connected Ground Mounted Solar PV plant of 300 KW in an area of 200 acres approximate would be installed and Power of the same would be used in the electrolyser to produce hydrogen. He said that about 20 kg of Hydrogen per day would be generated through the electrolysis process and would be considered green hydrogen and would be stored in the pressurized form. He said that Water of nine to 12 litres would be utilized to produce one kilogram of hydrogen fuel.

Group General Manager NHPC S.K. Sandhu said that under this initiative the produced hydrogen would be stored in the fuel tank having a capacity of 20kg of mobility such as bus, car etc and from the fuel tank, this hydrogen would go to the hydrogen fuel cells installed in the bus as a part of the main engine. NHPC would also provide one 32 +1 seaters bus under this pilot project which would improve the transportation of area with zero emission of carbon.