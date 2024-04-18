Sundernagar – In a concerning development that has sparked widespread condemnation, trees in Sunder Nagar were reportedly nailed to facilitate the installation of CCTV cameras during the recent Nalwar Fair. It has triggered outrage among environmentalists, who denounce the act as a flagrant disregard for nature’s sanctity.

The decision to utilize trees as mounts for surveillance equipment during the historic fair has raised ethical questions and drawn sharp criticism from various quarters. Concerns have been voiced regarding the potential harm inflicted on the trees and the adverse impact on the local ecosystem.

Reacting to this environmental transgression, Dr. Dharmesh Sharma, Crayash Charitable Trust, has taken decisive action by escalating the matter to the High Court of Himachal Pradesh. In a formal complaint addressed to the Chief Justice, Dr. Sharma highlights the gravity of the situation and calls for urgent intervention to rectify the damage caused.

Dr. Sharma emphasizes the importance of upholding environmental justice and ensuring accountability for those responsible for the mistreatment of trees. The complaint underscores the need for swift action to prevent similar incidents in the future and to safeguard the ecological balance in Sunder Nagar and beyond.

The escalating confrontation between environmentalists and authorities underscores the pressing need for greater vigilance and accountability in the management of natural resources. In the face of mounting environmental challenges, collective action and responsible stewardship are imperative to ensure the well-being of both present and future generations.