Shimla: Two Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) mechanics were injured after two HRTC buses caught fire during the repair.

The fire was so intense that one of the bus was completely gutted into ashes while the other bus was partially burnt.

According to reports, the bus driver had brought the bus to the HRTC workshop in Shimla for repair. At around 4:00 pm when mechanics were repairing the bus, it caught fire and it quickly spread throughout the bus, and it completely gutted into the fire. As a result, the mechanics also suffered minor burn injuries. The fire also spread to another bus in the workshop.

Regional Manager, HRTC (Rural) Vinod Kumar said that the bus that caught fire had come from Chopal to Shimla and was brought to the workshop for repair.

He said two fire tenders from Boileauganj rushed to the workshop and put out the fire. The mechanics were rushed to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment and are out of danger.