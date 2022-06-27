As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (AKAM-EBSB) initiative facilitating the visits of students to paired states, 50 students from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh are visiting Kochi, Kerala from 28 June.

Of the 50 students, 25 are 11th and 12th standard students of Senior Secondary Schools in and around Shimla and Una (13 boys and 12 girls) and 25 are B.Tech students (15 boys and 10 girls) from the University Institute of Technology (UIT), Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

As part of the programme, the team will visit famous ASI monuments and local museums such as the Museum of Kerala History in Edappally, Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Ernakulam, Hill Palace Museum in Tripunithura and Kerala Folklore Museum at Thevara.

In addition, a special session of Kalaripayatt has been arranged for the group to learn about indigenous arts and sports.

The team will also visit Rasa Gurukulam in Chalakudy, Parade Ground in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry Jew Street and Kochi Metro’s Muttam station to learn about water conservation activities.

The visit is being facilitated by the Union Ministry of Education and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi.