Efforts to Monitor Routes, Implement Policies Yield Rs 4.5 Crore Increase in Income

Shimla – The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has reported a significant uptick in revenue for April, signalling a promising turn in the corporation’s financial trajectory. Compared to the same period last year, HRTC has reported a substantial increase, raking in an additional Rs 4.5 crore in revenue, a testament to the efficacy of strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering the corporation’s financial health.

Insights from the corporation’s management reveal that in April last year, HRTC garnered Rs 68 crore in revenue for the entire month. However, in April this year, the corporation’s earnings surged to Rs 72.54 crore, marking a noteworthy upswing. The monitoring of every route across the state has been crucial in this achievement, with comprehensive assessments conducted to evaluate factors such as kilometers travelled, fuel consumption and daily income generated on each route.

The implementation of innovative policies, particularly the luggage policy introduced by the corporation, has emerged as a key revenue driver. Designed to enhance customer convenience while generating additional income, the policy delineates distinct rates for transporting luggage alongside passengers or independently. This strategic move not only facilitated seamless luggage transportation for passengers traversing different districts and states but also translated into substantial revenue gains for HRTC, a stark departure from previous negligible earnings in this domain. Furthermore, revenue streams from advertisements have further augmented the corporation’s financial inflow.

The ripple effect of HRTC’s heightened revenue extends to its workforce, comprising approximately 11,000 employees. Over the past six months, employees have been given timely remuneration, with salaries disbursed on the 1st of each month.