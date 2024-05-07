Mandi – Passengers aboard a Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus travelling from Sundernagar to Keran were left in a state of panic when the front tyre on the driver’s side suddenly burst open. The alarming incident occurred around 3:45 pm on Tuesday, approximately one kilometer behind Keran village.

With 15 passengers on board, the bus was nearing its destination when the tyre blew out while navigating a climb. The unexpected rupture elicited screams from passengers, capturing the moment in viral videos circulating on social media and prompting questions about the safety of HRTC buses.

This latest incident has raised concerns about the efficacy of the Transport Corporation’s maintenance procedures and safety standards. It joins a series of recent mishaps involving HRTC buses, including a tyre burst on a Dharampur depot bus travelling the Jogindernagar-Amritsar route in Neri Kotla. Following that incident, the driver and two mechanics were suspended.