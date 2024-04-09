In response to concerns regarding liquor overpricing, Himachal Pradesh has taken decisive action by launching dedicated helplines across key zones in the state. To ensure fairness and transparency in liquor pricing, these helplines serve as vital channels for consumers to report instances of overcharging and unfair practices.

Residents in the Kangra Zone can reach out for assistance at 01894 230186, while those in the Mandi Zone can contact 01905 223499. Similarly, consumers in the Shimla Zone can lodge complaints by dialing 0177 2620775.

This initiative aligns with the implementation of a new liquor policy, which imposes restrictions on traders to sell liquor within a specified range of 10 to 30 percent dividend on the Minimum Selling Price (MSP). Under this policy, the profit margin is capped at 10 percent on foreign liquor and 30 percent on domestic liquor.

For instance, a 10 percent dividend has been fixed from MSC on whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, beer, wine, and cider imported from abroad. Similarly, the dividend on country liquor should not exceed 30 percent. Moreover, the dividend on domestically produced beer has been set at 30 percent.

Furthermore, the policy dictates specific dividend rates for English wine, with a maximum of 15 percent for low brand liquor and 30 percent for high-brand liquor. English liquor is categorized based on the Minimum Selling Price (MSP), with low-brand liquor having an MSP of up to Rs 500, and high-brand liquor having an MSP exceeding Rs 500.

To ensure compliance with these regulations and address consumer concerns promptly, the helplines have been established as accessible platforms for reporting violations. By facilitating active engagement between authorities and citizens, Himachal Pradesh aims to uphold consumer rights and maintain integrity in the liquor market.