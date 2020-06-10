Shimla: Himachal Pradesh today reported a death from the Coronavirus. Now total death from the virus is 6.

As per report a 53 years old woman from Hamirpur district succumbed to the Coronavirus at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Shimla today. She was suffering from kidney ailment and referred to the IGMC from Hamirpur on 5th June. She was on ventilator.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus positive cases are increasing with each passing day. Today so far 6 positive cases have been tested across the state. State has total 450 positive cases, out of which 247 have completed recuperated, while 11 have migrated out. At present state has 186 active cases in the state.

Himachal Pradesh has so far tested 48,923 for the virus.