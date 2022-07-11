Chamba: In view of cloud bursts, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, the Chamba district administration has prohibited the pilgrims from going to Manimahesh in Bharmour Sub Division till July 13.

The road to Manimahesh has been blocked at various places due to landslides. A bridge near Dhanchu has also been damaged due to heavy rainfall.

The district administration has appealed the people to not to venture towards Manimahesh until the road is cleared. The district administration has also appealed to the people to stay in a safe place and avoid venturing to landslide-prone areas during rainfall.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chamba DC Rana said that trekking during bad weather could be dangerous. He said that the water level of rivers and nullahs is on rising and landslides are occurring at various places due to heavy rainfall, therefore, the district administration has decided to prohibit the people from going to Manimahesh. He said that people can visit Manimahesh when the weather will be clear.

The state has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days which has resulted in flash floods triggered by cloud bursts and landslides at various places. As a result, many people have lost their lives, and many have been injured. Apart from this, damage to houses and livestock in various places has also been reported.

Manimahesh Yatra is set to start in August, however, many people, including tourists from other states, have started to go there in the month of July.