Time-bound manner redressal of grievances promised, drop box also installed

Shimla: The General Administration Department of the state has opened grievance redressal cells in Himachal Sadan at New Delhi and Himachal Bhavan in Chandigarh for the residents of the state.

These grievance redressal cells have been opened to facilitate people of Himachal Pradesh residing in New Delhi, Chandigarh and adjoining areas, GAD said in a press statement and the grievances would be redressed in a time-bound manner, it was further added.

The HP Tourism Development Corporation staff would be deputed to collect complaints of Himachal residents at the properties in Delhi and Chandigarh.

Two landline numbers 0172-2637504 and 011-21610380 have been dedicated to receiving complaints from residents.

A drop box has also been installed for complaints and suggestions.