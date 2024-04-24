In a significant political development just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and assembly by-elections, the BJP in Sujanpur, Himachal Pradesh, has faced a setback as Captain Ranjit Rana, their candidate in the 2022 assembly elections, has crossed party lines to join the Congress.

Captain Ranjit Rana formalized his allegiance to the Congress party during a meeting with Himachal Congress in-charge, Rajeev Shukla, in New Delhi on Wednesday. This move comes as a strategic shift in the political landscape of Sujanpur, setting the stage for an intriguing electoral battle.

The upcoming bye-election at the Sujanpur assembly constituency has gained considerable attention following the defection of Congress’ Rajinder Rana to the BJP. Rajinder Rana’s switch to the BJP came after his narrow victory in the previous election, clinching the seat with a mere 399-vote margin.

In the 2022 Assembly election, BJP’s Ranjit Rana secured 27,280 votes, while Congress’ Rajinder Rana garnered 27,679 votes. With Captain Ranjit Rana now aligning with the Congress, it signals a formidable challenge to BJP’s prospects in the forthcoming elections.

The inclusion of Captain Ranjit Rana in the Congress fold underscores the party’s strategic maneuvering to consolidate its position in the Sujanpur assembly constituency. It’s now evident that Congress will field Captain Ranjit Rana as their candidate against BJP’s Rajinder Rana, setting the stage for a closely contested electoral battle.

As political dynamics continue to evolve in Himachal Pradesh, the alliance between Captain Ranjit Rana and the Congress adds a new dimension to the electoral landscape, promising a fiercely contested battle for supremacy in Sujanpur. With both parties gearing up for a showdown, all eyes will be on the outcome of the upcoming elections and its implications for the political landscape of the region.