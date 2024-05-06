New Delhi – The Congress has announced its nominees for the Lahaul-Spiti and Badsar assembly constituencies. Anuradha Rana has been selected to represent the party in the Lahaul-Spiti constituency, while Subhash Chand will carry the Congress banner in Barsar.

As political dynamics continue to unfold, speculation mounts over the selection of a candidate for the remaining Dharamshala seat, with deliberations ongoing within party ranks.

With the nomination process set to commence on Tuesday, the stage is set for a flurry of political activity as parties gear up for the by-elections, promising an intriguing contest in the days to come.

The BJP has already fielded Congress rebels from Lahaul-Spiti and Badsar assembly constituencies.