Naresh Chauhan Criticizes BJP’s Allegations, Highlights State Government’s Efforts

Shimla – In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) Vice President Naresh Chauhan condemned the party for tarnishing the image of Himachal Pradesh with baseless accusations and misleading statements. Speaking at a press conference in Shimla, Chauhan vehemently refuted BJP’s claims, asserting that the State Government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has undertaken significant measures for the welfare of the people.

Chauhan specifically targeted Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur’s assertion of providing Rs. 50 per kilogram Minimum Support Price (MSP) for apples, labelling it as a misleading statement. He clarified that no apple growers in the state has received such a price, emphasizing instead the State Government’s historic decision to increase MSP for apples by Rs. 1.50, elevating it to Rs. 12 per kilogram from the previous Rs. 10.50.

Turning his attention to BJP leader Minakshi Lekhi’s remarks on import duty reduction for apples, Chauhan accused the BJP-led Union Government of decreasing import duty from 75 percent to 50 percent, contrary to the demands of apple growers who sought an increase to 100 percent. He highlighted the adverse impact of this policy, citing substantial losses incurred by apple growers as cold store apples fetch Rs. 800 to Rs. 1200 less per box.

Chauhan raised concerns over duty-free apple imports from Afghanistan and Iran, stressing the threat posed to the state’s apple economy. He lauded the State Government’s initiatives, including the introduction of a kilogram-based apple sales system and plans to implement a universal carton system for packing apple boxes in the upcoming season. Additionally, he underscored efforts to bolster cold store infrastructure and the inauguration of a fruit processing unit in Parala, Shimla district, aimed at bolstering the economy of apple growers.

Further rebuking Minakshi Lekhi’s assertions regarding electricity facilities in Shimla villages, Chauhan dismissed the claims as uninformed, asserting that all villages in Himachal Pradesh were electrified decades ago, including those in tribal areas.

Concluding his address, Chauhan accused the BJP of orchestrating conspiracies against the elected state government and engaging in horse trading to destabilize governance. He expressed disappointment with BJP MPs’ performance, alleging a failure to advocate for the people’s interests in Parliament, resonating with the discontent among the state’s populace.