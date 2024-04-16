In a move that could rival even the most avant-garde of architectural feats, Shimla’s beloved Ridge is currently undergoing what can only be described as a ‘concrete makeover.’ Yes, you read that right – forget delicate restoration techniques or nods to the area’s rich colonial past; we’re talking about pouring good ol’ cement to salvage this sinking treasure.

The Ridge has long been a symbol of the Shimla’s charm and heritage. Yet, as cracks began to mar its surface and whispers of sinking spread like wildfire, authorities knew it was time to take drastic action. Enter the Public Works Department (PWD) with their grand plan: a massive 70-meter-long, 10-meter-wide concrete structure to prop up the sinking portions. Because nothing screams ‘preservation’ quite like tonnes of cement, right?

With three slabs already snugly in place and the fourth one hurriedly making its descent, the makeover is on track to be completed by June. And what’s next on the agenda? Well, once the dust settles (quite literally), the Shimla Municipal Corporation plans to deck out the newly reclaimed space with benches – because who wouldn’t want to take a seat and admire the beauty of freshly poured concrete?

Of course, this initiative didn’t happen overnight. Back in 2019, when the Ridge’s sinking dilemma reached its peak, the powers-that-be called upon the engineering experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. After much chin-scratching and head-scratching, they delivered their verdict: concrete it is!

As the final touches are being painstakingly applied to this concrete marvel, the debate rages on. Is it a bold step towards securing Shimla’s future? Or a sacrilege against its storied past? Whatever your stance, one thing’s for sure: Shimla’s Ridge will never be the same again. And hey, who knows? Maybe in a few decades, we’ll look back on this moment and marvel at the audacity of it all.