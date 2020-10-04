Udaipur: Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg inspected the wholesale godown of Civil Supplies at Udaipur in Lahaul-Spiti district.

He inspected the arrangements and quality of grains, pulses, oil and sugar etc. at the godown that have been stored for further distribution in 16 fair price shops of food and civil supplies.

He directed the officers to distribute six months ration to the people of this tribal district outright and also to maintain the stock of for emergency purposes.