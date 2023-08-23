Bilaspur – A startling incident took place in Bilaspur’s Papalah region, falling under the jurisdiction of Bharari police station, as a concerned father handed his own son over to the police along with a significant amount of the illegal drug “Chitta.”

As per information, the young man had been living with his aunt in Gahar for almost a year, where he fell in with a questionable group. The situation escalated when the aunt called on Monday to report that her nephew had arrived home with three other young men. Alarmed by this, the father rushed to Gahar, only to find that his son and the three youths had disappeared, despite his efforts to locate them.

In a surprising turn of events, all four individuals were encountered around 1:30 AM on a road leading to Sarel. The father conducted a search of his son’s belongings and discovered a suspicious powdery substance. This prompted him to take his son to the local police station, where an investigation confirmed the substance as the dangerous drug “Chitta.”

The police has started investigation and questions the three other youth who were with him. The trio has been identified as Prince, Sagar and Pawan, all hailing from Firozpur, Punjab.

Devanand, the station in-charge, confirmed these details and urged the community to play an active role in preventing the spread of dangerous substances. He encouraged citizens to promptly report any such activities to the police.