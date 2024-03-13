Expresses Disappointment Over Misrepresentation of Citizenship Amendment Act

New Delhi – In a fervent rebuttal to the opposition’s rhetoric surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth & Sports, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, lambasted what he termed as “insensitive false propaganda.” Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Thakur articulated his concerns regarding the misrepresentation of the CAA and underscored its true essence as legislation aimed at granting citizenship rather than curtailing it.

Thakur’s comments come amidst a backdrop of heightened debate and discord over the controversial law, with opposition leaders criticizing its provisions and alleging discriminatory intent. However, Thakur vehemently refuted such claims, emphasizing that the CAA was enacted with the noble objective of providing refuge and protection to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries.

“The opposition’s statements on the Citizenship Amendment Act are not just misguided but also deeply unfortunate,” Thakur remarked, adding, “This law is not about taking citizenship but about giving citizenship to those who have faced persecution on religious grounds.”

The Union Minister particularly singled out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for criticism, denouncing his recent remarks as “extremely insensitive.” Thakur accused Kejriwal of indulging in political opportunism and challenged his empathy towards victims of religious persecution, especially young girls from vulnerable minority communities.

“In Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, the plight of young girls from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, or Christian backgrounds is often ignored,” Thakur lamented, questioning Kejriwal’s apparent indifference towards their suffering. “As a father of a girl himself, one would expect Kejriwal to empathize with the anguish of these families,” he added.

Furthermore, Thakur drew historical parallels, recalling the partition of India on religious lines and Nehru’s assurances of safeguarding the rights of minorities who chose to remain in Pakistan. However, he criticized successive governments, particularly the Congress, for failing to adequately protect these communities over the years.

“Modi ji’s government has taken decisive steps to fulfill the promises made decades ago,” Thakur asserted. “The Citizenship Amendment Act is a testament to our commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of persecuted minorities,” he declared.

Thakur reiterated that the CAA is not designed to strip any Indian citizen of their citizenship rights but rather to extend a compassionate hand to those who have endured religious persecution. He highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s efforts in evacuating Sikh communities from Afghanistan in times of crisis, underscoring the government’s proactive approach towards safeguarding minority interests.

Challenging the opposition’s narrative, Thakur questioned their reluctance to support the CAA’s provisions for granting citizenship to Dalits and other marginalized communities fleeing persecution. “What exactly does the opposition seek to achieve by obstructing the rightful integration of these communities into our society?” he queried.

Anurag Thakur urged for a more constructive dialogue on the CAA, stressing the importance of prioritizing the welfare of persecuted minorities and marginalized communities. “It is time to rise above petty politics and work towards a more inclusive and compassionate society,” he asserted, calling upon all stakeholders to join hands in realizing this vision.