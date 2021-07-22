Shimla: The 52nd foundation day of Himachal Pradesh University Shimla turned out to be a little uneventful as the SFI activists raised slogans against the chief minister on his arrival.

SFI was protesting against irregularities in recruitment in the University and the recent extension of service that has been granted to Vice-Chancellor Dr Sikandar Kumar.

SFI also handed over a memorandum to CM demanding restoration of SCA elections, take action on Vice-Chancellor for misleading about his academic experience, stop biased recruitment process of Professors in University, revoke the expulsion of student leaders, provide permanent vaccination centers in educational institutions, charge only tuition fees for ongoing session and disbursement of all pending scholarships immediately.

Later, when CM was leaving the campus, National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists had a minor scuffle and argument with police when they tried to talk to the CM about the same.

NSUI also handed a memorandum to CM demanding the immediate removal of the Vice-Chancellor.

Both the students’ organisations have accused the state government of recruiting people associated with BJP and Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Later while interacting with media newly appointed Governor and Chancellor of the university Rajendra Aklekar said that no such matter has come to his knowledge. He said that he will consider it when he will come to know about it.

Earlier, CM dedicated developmental projects worth Rs. 6.73 crore in the University campus. He also unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the campus. The statute was constructed at a cost of Rs. 20 lakh.